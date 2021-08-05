Zymergen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,574 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,228% compared to the average daily volume of 117 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,906,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Zymergen has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

