Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Zynex reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,026. The company has a market cap of $503.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.