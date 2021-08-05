Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,026. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $513.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

