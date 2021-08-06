$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $495,765,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $42,273,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $30,382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 308.4% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 45,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

