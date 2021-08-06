-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is ($0.47). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

SLGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

SLGL opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

