-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,412.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,696 shares of company stock worth $45,699,095 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -69.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

