$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Maxar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of MAXR opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

