$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

PRTK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 8,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

