-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.59). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIDE. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. 103,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $31.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,990,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.