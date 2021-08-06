$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.85. Conn’s posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,229.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,029. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $680.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

