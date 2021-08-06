$0.81 EPS Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Paychex reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.30 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

