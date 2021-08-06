$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.84. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CATY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 196,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,347. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.