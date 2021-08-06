-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.25). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million.

TNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,792. The company has a market cap of $132.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

