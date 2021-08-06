-$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.93). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,273. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.54.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

