$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

MLM stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.63. The company had a trading volume of 210,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,883. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.