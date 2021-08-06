$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

MLM stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.63. The company had a trading volume of 210,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,883. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

