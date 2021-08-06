$1.59 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Intuit reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $534.29. The stock had a trading volume of 997,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,382. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $540.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.