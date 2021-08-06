102,200 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,889,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

