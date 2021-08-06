1,100,984 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 9.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. 202,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

