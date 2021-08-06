11,070 Shares in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $12,313,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $7,314,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,424,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $3,319,000.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

