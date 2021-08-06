11,310 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,961 shares of company stock worth $8,801,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

