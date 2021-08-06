11,777 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $9,902,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $9,171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $702,000.

ENFA opened at $9.84 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

