$121.72 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $121.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.90 million and the lowest is $112.75 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $610.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.78 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $858.39 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 209,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

