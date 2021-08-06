12,445 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,229,000.

KAIR stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

