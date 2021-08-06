1,351 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.94 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

