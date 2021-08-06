15,703 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

