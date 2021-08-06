$16.22 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $16.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.54 million and the lowest is $9.10 million. Xencor reported sales of $35.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $111.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xencor in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

