$17.62 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post $17.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.75 million and the lowest is $17.48 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

LMRK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,801. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $364.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

