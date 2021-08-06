1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Tops $18.03 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001199 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $18.03 million and $32,885.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00201250 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.