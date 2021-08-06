1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

FCCY stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

