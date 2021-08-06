$2.05 EPS Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.79. Western Digital reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $11.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Western Digital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,020. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

