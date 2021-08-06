$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post $2.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $9.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.26.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,579 shares of company stock worth $480,733,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $372.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

