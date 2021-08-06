2,075 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

