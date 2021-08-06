$211.82 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce sales of $211.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.27 million to $213.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $906.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $986.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,352,887 shares of company stock valued at $77,696,667 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.23. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

