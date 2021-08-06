$228.21 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report $228.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.12 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $821.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.75 million to $866.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.67 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 865,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,166. The firm has a market cap of $750.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

