$23.15 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report $23.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the highest is $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $97.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.51 million to $100.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.23 million to $168.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 330,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

