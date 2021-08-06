2,500 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $108.02 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

