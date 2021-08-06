2,500 Shares in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

