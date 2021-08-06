2,677 Shares in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 106,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in OTR Acquisition by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 303,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTRA opened at $10.03 on Friday. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

