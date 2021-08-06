2,945 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $76.60. 60,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

