$34.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $34.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 28.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price target on RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

RBB stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $477.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

