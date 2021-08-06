$34.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce $34.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 28.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price target on RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

RBB stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $477.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.