3,415 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.72 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

