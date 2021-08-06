$372.77 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post $372.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $397.68 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,505,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,360. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.29.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

