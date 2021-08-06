3,751 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 392,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after buying an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

PSCT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.54. 6,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,884. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $148.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.39.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

