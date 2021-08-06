3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.700-$10.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.44 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 billion.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.88. 44,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,176. 3M has a one year low of $154.68 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

