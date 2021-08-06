3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.700-$10.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.44 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.60. The stock had a trading volume of 48,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,176. 3M has a twelve month low of $154.68 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

