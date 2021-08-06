$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.56. 1,124,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.