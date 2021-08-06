4,314 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $249.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $255.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

