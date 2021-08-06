$45.23 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce $45.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.80 million and the lowest is $43.00 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $181.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $186.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $188.80 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CSR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 66,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,999. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $98.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.