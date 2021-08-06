5,317 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fastenal by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

