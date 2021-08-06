5,375 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,552,000 after buying an additional 59,821,318 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,298,000 after acquiring an additional 397,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 546,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,900,000.

BBJP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 219,757 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96.

