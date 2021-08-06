5,375 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,552,000 after buying an additional 59,821,318 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,298,000 after acquiring an additional 397,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 546,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,900,000.

BBJP traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 219,757 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.